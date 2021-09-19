3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $445,000

Over 7 acres of Beauty, Play Golf on your own Land! Located just minutes from major highway belts, this strategically designed passive solar home is nestled in a private lot that features a golf course and a bridge to an over-sized 3-stall pole barn! The lot also carries Pecan, Bradford pear, Magnolia, Black Walnut, Dogwood, Pine, and Elm trees. The home itself boasts a sunroom with heated tile flooring, new stainless steel appliances with warranty, multiple decks - all of which have been freshly stained, a freshly painted and newly carpeted primary bedroom, underground power, and an over-sized 2-car attached garage. Schedule your tour today!