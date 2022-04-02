Charming 3 BR, 3.5 BA townhome in the heart of northern Greensboro offers the lock and leave lifestyle with the elbow room inside and out of a single family home in the intimate Irving Park Townhomes community. Expansive, site-finished hardwoods greet you upon entering and run throughout the first floor and into the master bedroom. Ten-foot ceilings downstairs and nine feet upstairs are all trimmed with extensive crown moldings throughout, complemented by wood-trimmed windows. The gourmet kitchen features Bosch appliances, a gas cooktop, subway tile backsplash and quartz countertops. The island offers plenty of space for food prep and seating for four. Upstairs offers two bright bedrooms each with large, walk-in closets and the featured attraction, a large bonus space perfect for a second living room or large office complete with a full bath. Located only minutes from the Greensboro Urban Loop and less than 15 minutes from Friendly Center, downtown and PTI.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $450,000
