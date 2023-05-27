This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Arrowhead neighborhood in Greensboro is for sale! The main level boasts an open concept living area complete with custom built-in shelves, a shiplap accent wall and plenty of natural light. The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops with tile backsplash and ample cabinet space. The primary bedroom is located on the main level and includes an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower and double vanity and spacious walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom can be found on the main level as well. The bonus room above the garage is perfect for a home office, media room, or flex space. The exterior of the home includes a covered porch perfect for relaxing and enjoying the fresh air. Be sure to schedule a private showing today!