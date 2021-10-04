 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $515,000

Incredible home for you to enjoy for years to come. Everything is has been updated throughout the home. New kitchen featuring custom cabinets, farm sink, 48" range with 6 gas burners and a griddle, beautiful range hood, custom island and a charming breakfast area overlooking the private back yard. Enjoy the sunroom all year long because of the heated tile floors, new casement windows and separate heating and cooling system. The electrical, plumbing and heating has all been upgraded as well as new HVAC and Tankless water heater. Did we mention the downstairs office/workout room/craft room with a separate kitchen area and entrance? The new storage unit also has electric to it if you need a separate workshop or studio. Freshly painted throughout the home, baths have been updated. beautiful hardwood floors. So many more features and benefits you will enjoy ... is a must see!

