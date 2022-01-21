Charming Old Irving Park - Storybook home overlooking Elmwood Park. Walking distance to Greensboro Country Club and shops on State St. This home has a great updated kitchen that features a gas stove, updated counters, back splash and copper sink. Neutral colors, hardwood floors on main, plantation shutters, sunroom, enclosed porch. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Bonus room on second floor. New roof in 2021. Beautiful backyard is meant for outdoor living with patios and manicured landscaping. Possible expansion opportunities.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $519,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
The winner chose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years.
Four local schools still have ongoing clusters, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
Emergency crews in Stokes and Rockingham counties said they rescued five missing people on Belews Lake on Monday evening.
Dear Annie: I have been married for more than 24 years, and we have three wonderful daughters. My husband has always been a wonderful father a…
Greensboro woman, 30, killed in rollover crash Wednesday night; her 2 children survived, troopers say
The road surface condition in the area of the crash, from the recent winter storm, may have contributed to the accident, troopers said.
The ticket was purchased Wednesday at the West Friendly BP in Greensboro,
GTA and Access GSO services are expected to begin at 10 a.m. today.
Although roads were icy, few power outages were reported in Guilford County on Sunday.
The new forecast is a welcome change from what most have been fearing — another deluge of snow to add to Sunday's debilitating combination of cold and ice that turned the city into something reminiscent of the planet Hoth from the "Star Wars" movies.