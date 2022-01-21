 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $519,000

Charming Old Irving Park - Storybook home overlooking Elmwood Park. Walking distance to Greensboro Country Club and shops on State St. This home has a great updated kitchen that features a gas stove, updated counters, back splash and copper sink. Neutral colors, hardwood floors on main, plantation shutters, sunroom, enclosed porch. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Bonus room on second floor. New roof in 2021. Beautiful backyard is meant for outdoor living with patios and manicured landscaping. Possible expansion opportunities.

