Location, Location, Location, One of the rare detached Single Family stand alone in sought after Devonshire Community, Home shows like a model, Open floor plan offers so much for todays lifestyle, Generator will stay, Great room with gas log fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with oversized island, gas stove and quartz countertops, breakfast area and Dining room gives lots of options for all occasions, Primary on main level with garden tub, oversized closet, Home Office/2nd bedroom, Fabulous laundry room, upstairs retreat with private bedroom and 3rd full bathroom, Large FINISHED BONUS ROOM and walk in attic. Private Covered back porch & patio, 2 car garage, close to shopping, walking trails, major HWYS, Science Center & Country Park, HOA Maintains exterior, reasonable HOA dues, Don't Wait! You maybe too late! Welcome Home!