 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $535,000

Immaculate townhome in charming, desirable Lands End centrally located minutes from downtown Greensboro. The gracious foyer leads to an updated kitchen with attractive cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and a cozy breakfast area. The spacious living room/dining room has a wood-burning fireplace flanked by extensive built-ins. Tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Bright sunroom with a tile floor and patio overlook a beautiful natural area providing a scenic private setting. Additional outdoor living space can be found in a quaint courtyard between the oversized double garage and main residence. The primary bedroom on the main level has a deluxe bath with updated vanity tops, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. Upgraded hardwood floors on the second level, 2 spacious bedrooms, and potential for an office or finished storage space. Meticulously maintained. Amazing opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert