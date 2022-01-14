3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $535,000

Immaculate townhome in charming, desirable Lands End centrally located minutes from downtown Greensboro. The gracious foyer leads to an updated kitchen with attractive cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and a cozy breakfast area. The spacious living room/dining room has a wood-burning fireplace flanked by extensive built-ins. Tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Bright sunroom with a tile floor and patio overlook a beautiful natural area providing a scenic private setting. Additional outdoor living space can be found in a quaint courtyard between the oversized double garage and main residence. The primary bedroom on the main level has a deluxe bath with updated vanity tops, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. Upgraded hardwood floors on the second level, 2 spacious bedrooms, and potential for an office or finished storage space. Meticulously maintained. Amazing opportunity!