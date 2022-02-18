3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $539,000

OPEN HOUSE Sun Feb 20 2-4 PM. Come see the best lot with amazing backyard views and the most meticulously maintained home in Griffin Village! This stunning and uber private two-story property - close to shopping, schools and major highways - boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, office space and a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. It also features an irrigation system and mature pine trees ($15K), a full automatic generator ($20K) and a beautiful patio and cozy pergola ($40K). Lot has common area on the back. Beautiful landscaping and engineered floors throughout add to the allure of this character-packed property. Don't wait! Schedule your appointment today!