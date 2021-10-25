3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $549,000

**ALL OFFERS DUE BY 3PM SUNDAY OCTOBER 24TH** Lands End - charming & sought after townhomes. This end unit, C floor plan in prime location with lovely landscaping & grounds overlooking the creek. With 9 ft ceilings & hardwood floors on the main level, custom cabinets and built-ins, updated primary bath, open concept that gives ease for everyday living and flow for entertaining. Primary bedroom overlooks the patio and a beautiful backyard. Two bedrooms, bathroom plus sewing room on second level. 2 car garage. This home is one of a kind to make your own.