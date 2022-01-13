 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $55,000

Restoration or Commercial Opportunity! 1928 charmer needs a loving hand; property is zoned LI so could also consider commercial use. Property sold AS-IS. Cash offers only; buyer to verify all systems. R/R track behind property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert