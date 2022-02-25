3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/26 2pm-4pm! Looking for a quiet & serene neighborhood with over one acre of land in Greensboro?! Fantastic, private, immaculate well kept home with land! Easy access to the highway and all major GSO points! 3 bedroom home with a Bonus room AND study/office (can be used as a 4th bedroom). Gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dynamic granite! Lots of natural light. Updated spa like primary bedroom and bathroom! Gleaming hardwoods. Wooded lot, easy maintenance with a fabulous shed to keep all your toys! Giant outdoor fire pit that can EASILY host 12 people++ to enjoy the temperamental Carolina weather!! Approximately 12 minutes from the airport! This is the ONE!