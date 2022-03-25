3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

Immaculate townhome in charming, desirable Lands End centrally located minutes from downtown Greensboro. The gracious foyer leads to an updated kitchen with attractive cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a cozy breakfast area with beautiful views of a scenic natural common space. The spacious living room/dining room has a fireplace with gas logs and French doors leading to a bright sunroom with a tile floor and patio overlooking a beautifully landscaped area providing an attractive outdoor living space. Tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Additional outdoor living space can be found in a quaint courtyard between the oversized double garage and main residence. The primary bedroom on the main level has a deluxe bath with updated vanity tops, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. The second level has 2 spacious bedrooms and a finished workout/flex space. Meticulously maintained in a prime location in this sought-after development.