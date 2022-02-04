 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $559,000

Come see the best lot with amazing backyard views and the most meticulously maintained home in Griffin Village! This stunning and uber private two-story property - close to shopping, schools and major highways - boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. It also comes with a sprinkler system and a full automatic generator so your electric is always up and running. Beautiful mature landscaping, engineered floors throughout and a cozy pergola on the deck also add to the allure of this character-packed property. Don't wait! Schedule your appointment today!

