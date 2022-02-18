3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $575,000

Maintenance-free living in Canaan at the Noles built by D. Stone Builders. This stand alone home is nestled in the community conveniently located within close proximity to Downtown Greensboro, Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro Country Club, Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Greensboro walking trails, shopping, dining and so much more. Nine foot ceilings, neutral paint and loads of natural light give this home a bright/airy feel. Kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, tile backsplash, kit island and cabinet wine racks leads to generous great room with built ins, gas fireplace and doors leading to private patio with peek-a-boo fence. Primary and 2nd bdr on main level both with private bath. Primary bath with double vanity, walk in shower, jetted soaking tub and separate water closet. Third bdr and large bonus on 2nd floor plus walk in attic. Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, heavy crown molding, ample storage, tall crawlspace, two car garage and more. Come See!!