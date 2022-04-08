Home Sweet Home! Cape Cod Charmer- located in Old Irving Park! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, plus office/sitting room and sunroom. Large basement, too along with laundry room. Located just a few blocks away from Greensboro Country club, Johnson Park & Latham Park. Enjoy biking to Hops, Elizabeth’s Pizza or the juice shop! Newly Updated primary suite bathroom on main. Enjoy the Gleaming hardwoods, and 1940’s charm. Spacious basement with a full bath, perfect for studio or playroom! Close to Moses cone, downtown and more! Come call it home!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $575,000
