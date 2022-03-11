3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $582,900

Sophisticated luxury condominium on the 4th floor of the Center Pointe complex! High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic views elevate the living experience of downtown life. The open kitchen with eat-in island, tile backsplash, and custom cabinetry flows into the spacious living/dining area with hardwoods. Private balconies enjoy beautiful urban views. Primary bedroom is complete with bright natural light and a deluxe bath with large walk-in shower/separate soaking tub and double vanity. Enjoy elite building amenities including 24/7 security with around the clock secure building access, a covered parking garage, private fitness facility, concierge, and restaurant. Immediate proximity to the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park and Center City Park!