 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $583,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $583,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $583,900

Sophisticated luxury condominium on the 5th floor of the Center Pointe complex! High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic views elevate the living experience of downtown life. The open kitchen with eat-in island, tile backsplash, and custom cabinetry flows into the spacious living/dining area with hardwoods. Private balconies enjoy beautiful urban views. Primary bedroom is complete with bright natural light and a deluxe bath with large walk-in shower/separate soaking tub and double vanity. Enjoy elite building amenities including 24/7 security with around the clock secure building access, a covered parking garage, private fitness facility, concierge, and restaurant. Immediate proximity to the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park and Center City Park!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert