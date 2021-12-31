Sophisticated luxury condominium on the 5th floor of the Center Pointe complex! High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic views elevate the living experience of downtown life. The open kitchen with eat-in island, tile backsplash, and custom cabinetry flows into the spacious living/dining area with hardwoods. Private balconies enjoy beautiful urban views. Primary bedroom is complete with bright natural light and a deluxe bath with large walk-in shower/separate soaking tub and double vanity. Enjoy elite building amenities including 24/7 security with around the clock secure building access, a covered parking garage, private fitness facility, concierge, and restaurant. Immediate proximity to the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park and Center City Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $583,900
The crash occurred at Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard, police said.
Traffic on southbound U.S. 52 was diverted for three hours Sunday morning after a 57-year-old Stokes County man leaped from Moore Road to the highway below.
Counting down from 100, here are the best movies of all time, according to IMDb ratings and Metascores.
Of the tests returned Sunday, 21.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
High Point truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer
Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and three officers were injured in the accident.
The more contagious omicron variant is partially to blame, although ramped up testing due to the holidays may also be helping to fuel the increase, according to NCDHHS spokesperson Summer Tonizzo.
The sale of 6 acres of farmland on Dunstan Road will help the United Holy Church of America Inc. with a goal of providing affordable housing — another much-needed community staple, according to a housing report by the city of Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — A return to form.
To find a COVID-19 testing spot near you, go to https://bit.ly/3mGocsB
From history makers and education leaders to philanthropists and conservationists, a look back at some of those we lost in 2021.