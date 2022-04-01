3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $587,900

Sophisticated luxury condominium on the 8th floor of the Center Pointe complex! High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic views elevate the living experience of downtown life. The open kitchen has island with bar seating, tile backsplash, and custom cabinetry and flows into the spacious living area complete with built-in dry bar. Private balconies enjoy beautiful urban views. Primary bedroom is complete with bright natural light and a deluxe bath with large walk-in shower. Enjoy elite building amenities including 24/7 security with around the clock secure building access, a covered parking garage, private fitness facility, concierge, and restaurant. Covered parking spaces available. Immediate proximity to the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park and Center City Park!