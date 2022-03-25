3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $610,000

**Showings to start 3/25 at 1pm** Lands End most desirable "A" floor plan. Large 2 car garage with covered entry into the kitchen. Primary bedroom with updated bath on main level, high ceilings and custom molding throughout. Office/study on main level has tons of built-in shelving. Large bright living area that flows into sunroom, overlooking patio and beautifully landscaped backyard. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Bonus room would make a great exercise or sewing/craft room. Walk-in attic access from upstairs bedroom provides lots of storage. Wonderful location close to downtown Greensboro, Moses Cone Hospital, dining and shopping.