A Fisher Park Gem! Designed by renowned American architect, Charles C. Hartmann, for Baxter S. Sellers 95 years ago. Filled with architectural details from a bygone era, this Colonial Revival is one of only three Hartmann single family residences in existence and features a tall main block with shorter asymmetrical wings, a slate roof and an ornate entry portico made of limestone. Hillside, another Hartmann design located nearby, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This one-of-a-kind, unadulterated original awaits a new owner's vision as to how to best showcase its exquisite details for a second century in friendly, historic Fisher Park. A covered screened porch, gated private patio, back yard, and koi pond fountain add the finishing touches to this unique property’s character and charm. Located just a short distance from all that downtown Greensboro has to offer. Come see this timeless classic for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $625,000
