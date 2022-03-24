 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $67,500

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $67,500

MULTIPLE OFFERS - STRONGEST AND BEST BY 2:00PM SATURDAY, 3/19.Calling all investors! 3BR/1.5BA home minutes from downtown GSO. This home is prepped for paint and ready to update. Large front porch. Hardwood floors on main level. Storage closet off rear porch. Close to shopping and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert