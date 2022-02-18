3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,900

Stunning traditional home with beautiful landscaping in desirable SUNSET HILLS! Remodeled top to bottom! Features main level 3BD/2BA, modern amenities, architectural character, and detached two-story garage! Beautiful foyer, refinished original hardwood floors, fireplace, open living area, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, master suite with walk-in closet, and finished 287 sq ft basement with cozy wine cellar nook. Detached garage is separately metered and completely updated! Main level features oversized parking for two vehicles and separate room. Second story open loft can be used as studio, media/bonus room, office, studio apartment rental, the possibilities are endless! Main and second levels feature accessible plumbing hookups and Ductless Mini-Split Heat/AC system! Close to the park and playground, minutes from local restaurants, downtown and Friendly Shopping Center.