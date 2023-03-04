The Emory at North Elm is an exciting new luxury townhome development in the desirable Irving Park area! Many options are available, including different levels of customizing basement space and upgraded appliance and lighting packages. Base price includes hardwoods on the main level and stairs, all solid surface countertops, tile in all full baths, elevator, approx 1,000 sqft finished basement with rough-in for bath, rear entry garages, & paver patio outdoor living areas. Incredible quality construction and finishes by local builder Collins & Galyon! Charming balcony/porches off the primary bedroom. Upgrade options to complete basement level to include an additional bedroom, full bath, and bonus room with wet bar. Exclusive development with just two available end units remaining! Professional, attractive landscape plan!