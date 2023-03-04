The Emory at North Elm is an exciting new luxury townhome development in the desirable Irving Park area! Many options are available, including different levels of customizing basement space and upgraded appliance and lighting packages. Base price includes hardwoods on the main level and stairs, all solid surface countertops, tile in all full baths, elevator, approx 1,000 sqft finished basement with rough-in for bath, rear entry garages, & paver patio outdoor living areas. Incredible quality construction and finishes by local builder Collins & Galyon! Charming balcony/porches off the primary bedroom. Upgrade options to complete basement level to include an additional bedroom, full bath, and bonus room with wet bar. Exclusive development with just two available end units remaining! Professional, attractive landscape plan!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Wednesday to an area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way and found …
"The Wall Street Journal just so happened to have a supportive op-ed ready to publish within hours of the meeting."
The much-faster-than-expected economic recovery that’s followed the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has produced several encouraging develo…
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.