3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,000

Wow take a look at this! Immaculate inside but outside needs new windows and front storm door to make this a dollhouse. Very large lot located at the end of the street. Nice investment property was rented for $750 per month. Quite a bit of work has been done on the interior of the home. Also makes a nice home for the right buyer. Currently vacant - bring an offer!

