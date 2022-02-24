 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $80,000

Great Investment opportunity. 3 Bedroom, bath and half home. This home was previously rented out for 900..Nice original hardwood floors that look great throughout the home. New Pluming. Natural light coming in through the windows gives a warm feeling.

