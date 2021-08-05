 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $92,000

Come All Investors and Home Owners! Take a look at this 3 bed, 1.5 bath home located 2 minutes from UNC Greensboro. This home has been updated with New flooring and Fresh paint throughout the interior. A Shower can be installed in the master if desired. Home has been deep cleaned. Property will be sold AS-IS.

