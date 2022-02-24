 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,000

Calling all investors and buyers to put some work into a home! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home conveniently located in Hunter Hills. Sold "As-Is" Needs some paint and a good scrub. Best offer due by Thursday Feb 24, 2022 at 10am

