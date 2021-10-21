 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,000

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! AS-IS Solid 3 bedroom house with 1 bath. Great opportunity for rental income. Showings start 10/4(See agent notes)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News