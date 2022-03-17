 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,200

Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath house with carpet throughout the house. Large kitchen with microwave, range, and refrigerator. Separate laundry room. New floors in kitchen and laundry. Spread out in this wonderful house today!

