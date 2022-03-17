3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,495

Welcome to your new home for the New Year!! Freshly painted bedrooms and dining room, new carpeting in the bedrooms and new laminate flooring in the living and dining room! Super cute one level living with a fenced in yard and a great patio out back for entertaining! Don't miss out on this one! Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.