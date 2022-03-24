3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,625

Don't let this one pass by!!! Great central location close to tons of shopping and entertainment in the Triad. This home has 9 Foot Ceilings and an open floor plan that makes the home feel even more spacious. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and lots of family fun. There is a Large Flat Yard that is great for family gathering and summer cookouts. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.