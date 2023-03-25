Be the first to move into this beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath Townhome! Brand New Construction offered by local owner. From the open concept floor plan to the sprawling primary bedroom & second level laundry, this property will not disappoint! Centrally located, it's convenient to anywhere in the triad. HOA fee included in rent & HOA provides lawn maintenance! Brand new refrigerator, washer, dryer and wood window blinds are all included. The unit backs up to the woods, has a nice patio just off the kitchen & even includes storage unit with locked door access from patio. The storage unit also provides privacy for patio space. This floorplan (The Pennsylvania) can be viewed from the Windsor Homes site https://windsorhomesnow.com/. Do not contact Windsor Homes agent for showings but, rather, call list agent. Property will be ready for move in on February 1, 2023. No pets, No smoking allowed. Application fee of $65 collected with online application. Call List Agent with questions.