3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $109,999

One level High Point home, perfect turnkey investor property. Freshly painted before current tenant moved in, updated full bathroom, new roof & new windows in 2021, NEW HVAC 2019 (previous owner). Parking for multiple cars. Convenient location, close to 74/311, allowing easy access to High Point, Greensboro, Kernersville, and Winston. **TENANT OCCUPIED** LIMITED VIEWING SCHEDULE AVAILABLE - PLEASE CHECK SHOWINGTIME OR CONTACT LISTING AGENT (336.505.9691). PLEASE DO NOT disturb tenant outside of showings.

