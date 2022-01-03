3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $115,000

Conveniently located home is ready for you! Fresh paint throughout means you can move right in! One bedroom on main level with full bath is convenient for guests or could be a second primary bedroom. Kitchen opens to dining and living room. Kitchen features hardworking layout and lots of cabinets and counterspace. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remains! Living room features cozy wood burning fireplace and engineered hardwoods. Sliding glass door leads to fully fenced patio which provides privacy and outdoor living space. Storage room outside is helpful and includes laundry! Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. Pool exclusive for community residents. Great location close to grocery stores, shopping, local restaurants and breweries, library, hospital, and parks. See AGENT ONLY REMARKS.