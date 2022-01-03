 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $135,000

This immaculately kept, all-brick home is move-in ready! Fresh laminate flooring and paint throughout. This corner-lot home has a nice, fenced back yard and landscaping is regularly maintained. Sit out in the breeze on the front porch or side carport! Jump on the highway any direction just minutes away. The illustrious High Point University is just around the corner as well as local magnet schools. High Point is the Furniture Capital of the world so this property would be a great investment to rent for the Furniture Market! This is the one!

