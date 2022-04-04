 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $144,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $144,900

NOTE: REQUESTING ALL OFFERS TO BE SUBMITTED BY 12 NOON ON SUNDAY APRIL 03, 2022. THANK YOU. Beautiful well maintained, move-in-ready home for sale located in quiet neighborhood. This 3-bedroom 2 bath home sits on a nice partially fenced lot with large backyard and deck. The updates throughout include: New flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and new appliances. Come see this home today while there is still time. Don't miss the opportunity. Please see the AGENTS ONLY section for instructions on how to submit and offer and for all property related questions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert