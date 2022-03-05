 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $145,900

"NEW CONSTRUCTION" Gorgeous one-level home, offers 3BD, 2BA, Vaulted ceiling in the living room, lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Family-friendly neighborhood, convenient to local shops. Laminate wood floors, ceramic tile bath & beautiful carpet in BDs in some of the houses. Nice patio and rocking chair front porch. Pinnacle Bank Revitalization Program offers affordable homes for first-time homebuyers and $7500 in Down Payment Assistance. Additionally, the City of High Point is offering $5000 in DAP, PLEASE SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR THE PURCHASE OF THIS HOME. Home has a pending contract waiting on signatures.

