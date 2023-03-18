"NEW CONSTRUCTION" Gorgeous one-level home, offers 3BD, 2BA, Vaulted ceiling in the living room, lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Family-friendly neighborhood, convenient to local shops. Laminate wood floor throughout the home. Nice patio and rocking chair front porch. Pinnacle Bank Revitalization Program offers affordable homes for first-time homebuyers and $7500 in Down Payment Assistance. Additionally, the City of High Point is offering $7500 in DAP, PLEASE SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR THE PURCHASE OF THIS HOME. NO INVESTORS YOU MUST LIVE IN THE HOME.