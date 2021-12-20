 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $169,900

Great single level living in the conveniently located subdivision of Springfield Woods. This 3 bed/2 bath home features many updates including new flooring and paint. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, quartz counters, and tile backsplash. New roof (heat shield plus arch shingles) installed in March 2021 by Erie Construction. Large double lot. Large enclosed porch offers limitless possibilities! Washer/Dryer and fridge convey

