3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $174,000

If you've been looking for a townhome, stop searching - this is the one! Come and visit this END UNIT, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - built in 2016! You won't believe the spacious first floor with large living area and generous dine-in kitchen. The half bath adds convenience, and the pantry is fantastic!! On the second floor, you have three bedrooms and 2 full baths - with the master having a double vanity and the second bathroom a buddy bath style having access from both secondary bedrooms. In the outdoors, the end unit perk gives you a more private patio area with storage and both the covered side entry and patio door access. Conveniently located in the Davidson County school district!