 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $174,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $174,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $174,000

If you've been looking for a townhome, stop searching - this is the one! Come and visit this END UNIT, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - built in 2016! You won't believe the spacious first floor with large living area and generous dine-in kitchen. The half bath adds convenience, and the pantry is fantastic!! On the second floor, you have three bedrooms and 2 full baths - with the master having a double vanity and the second bathroom a buddy bath style having access from both secondary bedrooms. In the outdoors, the end unit perk gives you a more private patio area with storage and both the covered side entry and patio door access. Conveniently located in the Davidson County school district!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News