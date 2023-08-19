Like new 2262 sft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome with two car garage for rent in sought after Wrenn Farms community and SouthWest Schools. The townhouse has top-end interiors, stainless steel appliances, like-new refrigerator/washer/dryer, Granite countertops throughout, Second Floor Master Suite features walk in closet and en suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and huge loft. Close proximity to Palladium, Costco, Wendover and minutes from High Point City Lake Park and convenient to 74 and 85! Home will be available for showing from Sept 1st. Qualifications: - Income needs to be 3x of rent - 2 Years of great rental history - No evictions in last 5 years - Credit and Background will be checked - Income verification - Application fee - $55 per applicant Renter is responsible for all utilities.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $2,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
Sex offender operating business finding young drivers for motor sports arrested for failing to register, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
E33 Motorsports & Development helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams, ac…
The Mount Tabor football coach said he saw fights in the stands when his team was on offense during the scrimmage against Dudley High School.
The bill did not need to be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper and so became law immediately.