3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $200,000

**Highest and best offers due by 8PM Monday, October 18th**Main level living at it's finest! Enjoy these lovely Fall days relaxing on your screened in porch or snuggled up by your gas fireplace. This home has only had two owners and has been extremely well taken care of. New fence, beautiful new stonework and more! It's sure to go quickly so schedule your appointment today!

