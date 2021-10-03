3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $208,900

***Multiple Offers*** Calling for best offers by Saturday 10/2 @ 6pm. Welcome to The Vineyard Townhomes. This end-unit, 1-story townhouse is private low maintenance living at its finest. Featuring new carpet, fresh paint, hardwood flooring, 1-car attached garage, high ceilings, plenty of storage, overhead speaker system, and a screened patio. Open living area and gas fireplace are perfect for those chilly Autumn nights. Primary suite features a walk-in closet and garden tub. All-appliances remain. Located in a private community on a dead end street. Schedule your showing now. This one is not going to last through the weekend! Ask me how you can purchase this home with ZERO lender fees using Keller Mortgage!