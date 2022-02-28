3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $209,900

Highest and best offers due at 10am on 02-28. Beautifully maintained home with lots of character! 3BR/2BA. Well manicured lawn with a yard size of around .41ac. Two opportunities for storage in the building out back and also on the storage area attached by the carport. The sunroom offers a great place for your morning coffee. Cozy den with a fireplace. Updated kitchen offers a ton of cabinets and countertop space. HVAC and roof have been replaced. If you are looking for your next place to call home-check this one out! Lot next door mls#1060027 also available.