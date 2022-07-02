 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $210,000

The Cande Plan! Beautiful scaled luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in High Point! 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, shaker soft close cabinets, tile backsplash in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, tile in wet areas and engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and LR plus crown molding through out give this home a custom home look and feel. Large walk-in closet in primary bedroom and oversized linen closet in hall bath. Enjoy the covered front porch on a warm Summer night, or light up the electric fireplace in the Winter! Close proximity to downtown and highway access. This one won't last long! Pictures are representative of a similar build.

