3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $219,000

Very cute home with a lot of character conveniently located in High Point. Great location close to Main St. for restaurants and shops. Convenient to HPU and Medical Center. Unfinished basement perfect for additional storage and more. Second washer/dryer hookup in basement as owner uses the small bedroom for utility room. Within the past 2 1/2 years, replaced roof, siding, railings, plumbing. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops. Very well maintained. Don't miss this one!

