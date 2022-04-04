 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $229,900

ONE LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE! Convenient to the Palladium area. One owner home with a split bedroom plan. Spacious great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Primary bedroom and bathroom have vaulted ceilings as well. Primary bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. There are wooden Venetian blinds on most windows. New roof in 2021, New Heat Pump in 2014. New H/W heater in ~2009. Doors from the great room lead to a patio area with privacy fencing. The small storage building will remain. There are alerts on the entry/exit doors that chime when opened. These can easily be unplugged. Schedule your showing today! See Agent Only Remarks.

