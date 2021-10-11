 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $232,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $232,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $232,900

Great end unit with garage in desirable High Point with quick access to highway! Beautiful updates throughout with new LVP and carpet throughout. Main floor has great entertaining space and newly updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. One primary suite on main floor and two more bedrooms,each with private bath on upper floor! Basement level has great second living room with bar area and access to garage and private back patio! Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News