New Construction! 3 bedroom 2 bath Popular split bedroom floor plan . Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and gorgeous tile in the bathrooms. Granite countertops, stainless appliances in kitchen. Enjoy the spacious deck overlooking the level back yard. Located near the Blair Park Golf Course. Ask about a down payment assistance program!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $234,900
