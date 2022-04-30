 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $240,000

New Construction!! Lovely 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with convenient access to shops, restaurants, and the highway. This floorplan offers a great room open to kitchen and breakfast area, first floor laundry and one car garage. Don't miss this chance to be this home's first owner! Expected completion end of August.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert